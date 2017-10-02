Shreyas Iyer to lead Board President's XI against New Zealand

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Mumbai domestic cricketer Shreyas Iyer will lead Board President's XI for the two warm-up matches here against New Zealand, ahead of their One-Day International (ODI) series against India.

The 22-year-old first class batsman, who has scored 3586 runs with an average of 54.33 will also lead India A in the first three of five one-day games against New Zealand A.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will take charge of the India A side for the final-two one-day games against New Zealand A.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the teams for India 'A' and Board President's XI. The India 'A' side will play five One-Day games at Vizag against New Zealand 'A' after the completion of the ongoing four-day game," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The Board President's XI will play against New Zealand in two warm-up matches at The Cricket Club of India here on October 17 and 19, ahead of their three-match ODI series slated to begin on October 22 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The India A side will play five one-day games against New Zealand A in Vizag from October 6 to 15, after the completion of the ongoing four-day game in Vijaywada.

Squads:

Board President XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

India A (for first three One-day games): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India A (for last two One-day games): AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain and wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

--IANS

sam/vm