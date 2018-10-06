Shreyas excited about making debut in thriller space

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade is excited about trying his hand at the thriller genre with "Setters".

The socio-political thriller, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, delves into the education and employment mafia in India.

"I am really excited about this film as it is the first time that I am trying my hand at the thriller genre. The role I'm playing is something that my fans and the audience have something to look forward to," Shreyas said in a statement.

Shreyas is known for his comic timing.

"I've been often asked when I would be doing a serious kind of a film so, I am doing one now," said the "Golmaal Again" actor.

He will also be seen in a slice-of-life comedy titled "Teen Do Paanch" and a web series titled "Baby Come Naa".

--IANS

