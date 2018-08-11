Shree Narayan Singh is fantastic: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", says its director Shree Narayan Singh is fantastic and hopes to do more movies with him.

Shahid on Friday treated his fans to a question and answer session, post the launch of the trailer of "Batti Gul Meter Chalu".

When a fan asked him about his thoughts on Singh, Shahid replied: "He is fantastic. I am extremely happy I got to work with him and hope to do many more."

"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" tells the story of electricity theft in rural India and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to release in September.

When another fan asked Shahid about the Hindi remake of Telugu film "Arjun Reddy", he said: "Post 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' release".

According to reports, Shahid will be playing the role of a medical student with anger management issues.

