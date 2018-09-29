Shraddha shares sporty 'Saina' look

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy shooting "Saina" - based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, has unveiled her first look from the film.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram and posted a picture showcasing her transformation into the ace badminton player, who won the bronze for the country in 2012 London Olympics.

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen wearing a sports outfit with India's flag on it and holding a racquet in her hand.

Sharing her film's shoot experience, Shraddha said, "Saina's parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here."

Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the Saina Nehwal biopic went on floors on September 22.

