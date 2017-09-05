How Is Shraddha Kapoor Preparing For The Saina Nehwal Biopic? Exclusive

Although Shraddha Kapoor has a good number of films in her kitty, the delay of Haseena Parkar is really exercising her and her filmmakers’ patience. After Haseena Parkar’s release was delayed yet again, Shraddha has already decided to get on with the prep for her next film, which is the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Speaking about her badminton prep exclusively to India.com, Shraddha admitted she has become rather too obsessed with the sport. She said, “I’ve done about 32 classes of badminton, and I can’t imagine my days without it. I sometimes miss practice because my arms become too sore. And that is the only reason I ever miss practice.”

“For someone who’s not too well-versed with the sport, because you’re constantly tossing and smashing, it does get strenuous on your body. But I am in love with Badminton. I’m even salivating at the thought of it. And I have to actually tell myself to go to bed. But what keeps me up is actually watching baddy (badminton) games.”

Shraddha has, in fact, embraced all the aspects of the game, including watching competitive matches. “Yeah yeah! I love watching badminton. And not just Saina’s games, she’s a class apart, but the sport in itself! I went this morning as well, and I feel like I’m a different person when I’ve played badminton. I feel like there’s a halo around my head. Or like I have wings. Or like I can take on anything.” The actress seems to be fitting well into the character she’s required. And she also conceded that it is important that she does. “It is important to be true to how Saina is, and how she plays.”

Whilst she continues her practice, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Haseena Parkar, which releases on September 22, 2017.