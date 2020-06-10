Shraddha Kapoor Goes on Bike Ride During Unlock 1.0, Sonu Sood Denies Political Leanings

On Tuesday evening, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha were spotted enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai's suburbs.

In another news, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes, actor Sonu Sood brushes off allegations that he is interested in politics and says he is doing what he is "purely out of love".

Also, Priyanka Chopra remembered her father Ashk Chopra on the latter's death anniversary on Wednesday as she shared an emotional post on social media.

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Recently, the two were spotted together driving on a bike.

Sonu Sood brushes off allegations that he is interested in politics and says he is helping stranded migrants "purely out of love".

Anushka Sharma-backed feature Bulbbul is set to start streaming from June 24, Netflix announced on Wednesday. The film, featuring Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is Anushka's second web production after Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, which debuted May 15.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana make for an adorable duo in their newly released track 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'.

Priyanka Chopra shared a monochrome throwback picture of her late father Ashok Chopra on the occasion of his seventh death anniversary on Wednesday.

