Shraddha Kapoor becomes brand ambassador of cosmetic brand 'The Body Shop'

The British cosmetic brand 'The Body Shop' has launched Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as their brand ambassador for India. The event took place in Mumbai. 'The Body Shop' is the environment-friendly beauty brand. It has conducted several campaigns to ban animal testing. Shraddha Kapoor appreciated the concept of cosmetic brand by adding that 'The Body Shop' believes that true beauty comes from self-confidence, vitality and positive human thoughts. 'The Body Shop' has been a manufacturer of beauty care products for the past 41 years and has expanded its wings into the online world. The upcoming movies of Shraddha Kapoor are 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3' which are slated to release in 2020.