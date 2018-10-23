Show about TeamIndus on TV soon

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) A special one-hour show titled 'Moonbound: India's Race To The Moon', based on the journey of TeamIndus, will find its way to the small screen on October 30.

Discovery, an infotainment channel, will premiere the show which captures the best of the eventful journey of the team.

Bengaluru-based aerospace start-up TeamIndus in October 2017 had announced that it was scouting for funds and sponsors to build its spacecraft.

In 2007, a group of friends came together for Google Lunar XPRIZE, a $30 million global competition to develop a spacecraft and explore the Moon.

The competition ended this year with no winner as the five finalist teams, including one from India, failed to raise funds. It aimed to challenge and inspire engineers to find low-cost methods of robotic space exploration.

--IANS

