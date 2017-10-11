Shouldn't be getting all the credit, says U-17 midfielder Jeakson

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) After having etched his name in the history books, India Under-17 midfielder Jeakson Singh on Wednesday described his FIFA World Cup goal scoring exploit as a "great feeling."

But the lanky midfielder said he wasn't willing to bask in the glory all by himself.

"I'm very happy and I would like to thank my teammates as because of them I got the opportunity to score. I only played my part. Just because I scored it doesn't mean that I should get all the credit. It was a great feeling for me as well as for the entire team and country," Jeakson said.

"I want to dedicate the goal to my parents. I talked to my mother and she was very proud of me. My father is unwell after having suffered a cardiac arrest but he knows that I've scored for India," he added.

Jeakson said it was shattering that we conceded a goal immediately after scoring.

"I was very excited at that moment. In fact, we all were watching the fans scream. But we conceded immediately and it was quite a shattering feeling," he said.

"It was such a sweet and sour feeling for all of us. There were many who congratulated me. I was happy. We were all happy. But at the same time, it was so much of a disappointment as we couldn't get a result which I feel we fully deserved," he added.

With India facing Ghana in their final group stage encounter Jeakson informed the team is ready for the African challenge.

"We will play as per our plans. As a team we are prepared to fight it out. We played well against Colombia. We have fought hard and will do the same against Ghana," he said.

--IANS

gau/bg