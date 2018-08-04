Short film on Himachal jail reforms wins prize

Shimla, Aug 4 (IANS) Shimla-based filmmaker Devkanya Lotheta's film "Behind the Bars" has won the first prize under the Short Film Award Scheme -- 2018 of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The award carries a jury certificate and a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

The film, produced and directed by Lotheta, gives an insight into significant reforms undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh government in jails. It presents how inmates were imparted vocational training to facilitate their rehabilitation after the completion of their sentence.

The award will be given at a function in New Delhi on September 5.

Her earlier work "No Women's Land" bagged various awards at film festivals in India and abroad.

--IANS

vg/rb/hs