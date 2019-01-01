This short film aims to combat rising drug menace in India

Jaipur, Jan 1 (IANS) A young team has produced a short film, "3-D Nights", which aims to fight the social challenge of drug addiction in India.

The film's shoot is complete and the team is ready to take it to national and international film festivals.

"3-D Nights" will be soon launched on YouTube, said the film's director Aron Mitra, whose earlier short film "Acche Din" bagged the first runner-up prize in the short film category at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

"As a reward, I received an opportunity to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films as an intern filmmaker. I am also working as an assistant director in his upcoming movie 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which is being produced under the banners of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films," he said.

"3-D Nights" has been produced by Lucky Bisht and Kashvi Production.

"In the present hour, producers want to make short films just for the sake of it. However, we want to bring a difference to the short film industry by standing for a cause. Hence, we have decided to combat the drug menace spreading its tentacles in India through this film," he said.

"In fact, we have decided to tie up with state governments to ensure that the film is being watched by maximum number of people. Our discussions are on with the Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttarakhand governments."

"In fact, the Uttarakhand government has invited us to showcase the film so that they can decide on how they can promote the film to spread its message to larger audience," he added.

According to Mitra, directing a short film comes with several challenges. It does require hard work, dedication and a skilled team. The constant discussions for perfect location and correct casting, comprise the initial challenges.

He said: "For making '3-D Nights', there were several travelling inconveniences. The entire crew along with the light and equipment used to climb up a hill which was almost 2 kms in distance for the shoot.

"Also, getting natural performances from newcomers stood out as a major challenge. Further, there were a few scenes where we needed cigarette butts and beer cans, which we had to pick from local garbage bins after short intervals."

"However, we all did it with a sole agenda to make people understand that what they're consuming is ultimately a murderer in disguise and one day or the other it shall definitely hunt them down," he added.

The cast of the film includes Manish Uppal, Swati Negi, Digvijay Singh and Sushma Prasad.

Manish made his debut with "Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum", and did a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". He also did a movie called "Life Mein Twist Hai" as one of the lead actors. He will be soon seen in a web series, "Hostages", directed by Sudhir Mishra.

"'3-D Nights' was a totally different experience for me because my director wanted intense seriousness in my role. I was not allowed to talk to anybody and not even smile for 10 days before the shoot," said Manish.

"I am quite passionate about my work and I am confident that my hard work and patience will pay off," added the actor, who started his career with TV shows and commercials.

The approximate cost of making the movie has been around Rs 53 lakh, shared its producer Lucky Bisht.

"We aim to take this film to all government departments to ensure that the message of 'no drugs' can be reached to masses," he added.

--IANS

arc/nn/sed