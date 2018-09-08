Shooting Worlds: Ankur Mittal wins double trap gold

Changwon (South Korea), Sep 8 (IANS) India earned its seventh gold medal at the ongoing 52nd ISSF World Championship as Ankur Mittal won the men's double trap title in a shoot-off here on Saturday.

Ankur, 26, shot 140 out of 150 to enter into a shoot-off for the yellow metal as China's Yiyang Yang and Slovakia's Hubert Andrzej also settled with same scores.

In the shoot-off, the Indian shooter got the better of the Chinese opponent 4-3 to bag the title as Andrzej missed his second shoot-off clay target to settle for the the third place.

--IANS

