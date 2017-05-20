Shooting World Cup: India’s Ravi Kumar finishes fifth in 10m air rifle category

In news from the shooting World Cup in Munich, India’s Ravi Kumar had to contend with the fifth position in the 10 metre air rifle category. It was a tough competition as 129 shooters were in competition for the top spot. Only eight men had a place in the final. Ravi shot 629.1 in the […]

In news from the shooting World Cup in Munich, India’s Ravi Kumar had to contend with the fifth position in the 10 metre air rifle category. It was a tough competition as 129 shooters were in competition for the top spot. Only eight men had a place in the final. Ravi shot 629.1 in the qualifier to book a spot in the final. After that, in the all-important medal round, Ravi shot 185.7 to finish at the fifth place. This was Ravi’s second consecutive final in a shooting World Cup event this year.

Russian rifle expert Sergey Kamenskiy clinched the first Gold medal at the competition by scoring a world record of 250.9 at the end of the eight-man 24-shot final. Fellow Rio Olympics medalist and countryman Vladimir Maslennikov won the Silver, while Vitali Bubnovich of Belarus won Bronze.

Two other Indians in the fray, Satyendra Singh and Deepak Kumar, shot 623.9 and 617 to finish at the 46th and the 84th place respectively.

Seasoned campaigners like Peter Sidi and Istvan Peni of Hungary, Rio Silver medalist in the event Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine, Rio finalist illia Charheika of Belarus and former Olympic champion Alin Moldoveanu of Romania failed to create an impact in the qualification round. (with wires inputs)