Indian shooters Abhishek Verma and Deepak Kumar received a grand welcome upon their arrival at Delhi Airport on September 5. Abhishek won gold in men's 10m air pistol event and Deepak won gold 10m air rifle mixed team event at International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Rio in Brazil. "India has a bright future in the Olympics as shooters are performing well in the tournament," said Varma while talking to ANI.