Shooting coach Monali Gorhe dead at 44

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.

She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister.

Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 but was discharged, only to get re-admitted to treat mucormycosis. Many people recovering from COVID-19 have of late been afflicted by black fungus -- or mucormycosis -- disease. It is a fungal infection that affects the nose, eye and sometimes the brain.

A few hours before her death, her father Manohar Gorhe too succumbed to COVID-19.

Monali was the coach of the pistol core group.

She had also served as the national coach of the Sri Lankan shooting team. She had set up a shooting coaching center called Excel Shooting in Nashik, where she was training hundreds of students in Maharashtra.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) mourned Monali and her father’s death.

“With great sorrow we inform that Ms Monali Gorhe, pistol coach of Core Group and an efficient technical official passed away today due to black fungus,' the NRAI said in a statement.

'It's a tragedy that her father also died today. The shooting fraternity mourns the sad demise of a hard working human being."