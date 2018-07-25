Shooting for 'Cheat India' begins in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 25 (IANS) The shooting for the film "Cheat India", based on education scams in India, has commenced here and will release on January 25.

Producer Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment on Wednesday tweeted: "And it begins.

Shoot commences in Lucknow for our next film 'Cheat India' from Ellipsis Entertainment T-Series and Emraan Hashmi Productions. Day one... Wish us good light and good luck."

The movie is jointely produced by actor Emraan Haashmi, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg's Ellipsis Entertainment.

The tweet from the official Twitter account of Ellipsis Entertainment read: "We begin our journey of "cheating" today! 'Cheat India'. Shoot begins. Releasing 25.01.2019."

The film will be directed by Soumik Sen, who has previously written the screenplay for films such as "Anthony Kaun Hai?" and "Meerabai Not Out". In 2014 he directed and wrote the screenplay and composed the songs of "Gulaab Gang".

