Shooter Vivaan shines at Junior World Cup

Sydney, March 23 (IANS) India's Vivaan Kapoor bagged the bronze in the men's Trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup here on Friday.

The 16-year-old shot 30 birds in the six-man final to come away with a podium finish after 40 shots of the 45-shot final.

Italy's Matteo Marongiu won the individual gold in the event, getting the better of China's Yiliu Ouyang in a shoot-off after both were tied at 39 hits a piece at the end of the final round.

Yiliu missed the second bird in the shoot-off.

Vivaan added a second medal later in the day, winning the team bronze in the event along with compatriots Lakshay Sheoran and Ali Aman Elahi.

Vivaan, Lakshay and Ali compiled a collective score of 328 to finish behind silver medalists Australia (331) and gold medalists China (335) in the team section.

In the individual event, Vivaan shot 113 in qualification to qualify as the fifth finalist after coming second best to the Chinese 4-3 in a shoot-off to determine minor places.

He then shot 26 out of the first 35 birds to edge out Chinese Taipei's Kun-Pi Yang who also had the same number of hits but Vivaan had qualified in a higher position for the final, which ensured his first Junior World Cup medal.

India had another finalist on the day with Sam George Sajan Christopher Ramesh in the Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3 Postiions, shooting 1140 in qualifying to eventually finish sixth in the final with a score of 402.5.

India have so far claimed two gold and three bronze medals in the competition and are placed second behind China, who have collected five gold, one silver and three bronze.

