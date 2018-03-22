Shooter Valarivan wins gold at junior World Cup

Sydney, March 22 (IANS) Emerging Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal along with a couple of world records in the women's 10 metre Air Rifle event at the the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Thursday.

Valarivan was in red hot form and started off brilliantly by shooting 631.4 in the qualification round and created a new junior world record in the process.

She never looked back since and continued her good run into the finals and shot 249.9 to seal her maiden World Cup crown.

India also annexed the gold in the team event as Valarivan, Shreya Agrawal and Zeena Khitta shot a combined total of 1876.9 points which was again a world record in the junior category.

"I am really glad with my performance here in Sydney. I have shooting really well and I knew the way I have been performing over the past few months, a victory of this magnitude was around the corner. I would like to dedicate this win to my parents and thank Gagan Sir and my coaches at GFG who have been working continuously behind me to make a shooter capable of winning titles at the world stage," Elanevil said in a statement.

--IANS

ajb/vm