Shooter Rizvi sets world record, wins World Cup gold

Guadalajara (Mexico), March 4 (IANS) Indian shooter Shahzar Rizvi created a new world record on his way to the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup here.

Rizvi, who was making his World Cup debut, registered a world record score of 242.3 points in the final on the opening day of the event here on Saturday evening.

The Indian beat reigning Olympic champion Christian Reitz of Germany, who had to settle for the silver with a score of 239.7. India's Jitu Rai bagged the bronze with 219.

Om Prakash Mitharval, the third Indian to reach the final, finished fourth with 198.4 points.

In the women's 10m air rifle event, India's Mehuli Ghosh also made a memorable debut at a senior World Cup, taking the bronze with a world junior record of 228.4 points.

Her compatriot Anjum Moudgil finished in the fourth position with 208.6 while Apurvi Chandela was seventh with 144.1 points.

--IANS

ajb/bg