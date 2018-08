Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) India's Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in the men's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions shooting event of the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Sanjeev scored 452.7 in the finals to hold the second place. The 37-year-old had earlier bagged bronze in the same category at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

China's Hui Zicheng secured the gold medal after scoring 453.3, while Japan's Takayuki Matsumoto settled for bronze with a score of 441.4.

--IANS

kk/pur/bg