Shooter Lajja shines in 18th KSS Memorial championship

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) It all came down to the last shot of the 50 metre Rifle 3 position women's category and the 2013 ISSF World Cup silver medallist Lajja Goswami kept her composure to shoot 10.3 to clinch the top spot in the fifth national selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Monday.

Another shooter from Gujarat, Hema K.C, was breathing down Lajja's neck and stayed on track to annexing the first spot but Lajja had other plans. The Police Inspector from Gujarat, Lajja, kept it till the last shot, scoring 453.4 and winning by a narrow margin of .3.

Jammu and Kashmir's Shreya Saksena scored 442.7 to claim third spot.

The men's event saw Olympian Chain Singh taking the bronze with 440.5 while Commonwealth Championship bronze medallist Swapnil Suresh Kusale (453.4) was placed second.

However, Air Force's Parul Kumar proved too hot to handle for the other shooters as he scored 455.1 to seize the first spot.

In the 10M Pistol event for men, Abhishek Verma of Haryana, left the others behind as he scored 244 in the final round to top the charts.

2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Deepak Sharma representing Air India, finished with 239.8 and was second while Arjuna Awardee Jitu Rai settled for the third spot with 218.2.

--IANS

tri/bg