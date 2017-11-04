Shooter Anjum fetches bronze in Commonwealth Championships

Brisbane, Nov 4 (IANS) India's Anjum Moudgil won her second medal of the ongoing Commonwealth Shooting Championships, winning the bronze in the womens 50 metre Rifle Prone here on Saturday.

This was her second individual medal of the Championships, to add to her silver in the 10M Air Rifle event.

Anjum shot a total of 616.7 after 60 shots to finish behind silver medallist Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland who shot 619.9. The gold went to Seonaid's compatriot Jennifer Mcintosh who shot a Commonwealth record score of 620.7.

Three Indians where also leading the qualifications charts for the men's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol, with Gurpreet Singh topping the field at the end of the first precision stage with a score of 288.

Neerak Kumar was in second position with 286 while youngster Anish Bhanwala was in third with 285 on day five.

Day six will see the Rapid Fire stage followed by the final.

With Anjum's effort of Saturday, India's tally from Rifle and Pistol events in the championship so far has gone up to 14.

