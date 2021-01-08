Shocking! Gigantic Dolphin Beaten to Death by Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, 3 Arrested (Watch Video)

Pratapgarh, January 8: In an inhuman act, locals beat a gigantic dolphin to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. According to reports, three people were arrested in connection with the case. Forest department had lodged an FIR. The incident took place last month. The three people were booked on December 31. The shocking video of the incident also surfaced on social media. Humanity Blown Off! From Pregnant Elephant and Cow Fed With Explosives to Dog Dragged Behind Bike, Incidents of Animal Cruelty Prove We Deserve 2020.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: 5 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bulandshahr, 16 People Undergoing Dialysis; CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action

In the video, it could be seen that three to four people were beating the aquatic mammal with stick and axes. Meanwhile, some people are looking at the inhuman act as mere spectators. Blood could be seen coming out from dolphin’s body, and the animal was agonising in pain. The water of the river Ganga also turned red. Dog Thrashed Brutally by Security Guard in Mumbai's SNDT College, Succumbs to Injuries.

Here Is The Link Of The Video:

Also Read | Badaun Gangrape Case: NCW Member Chandramukhi Devi Stirs Controversy, Says 'Victim Should Not Have Stepped Out in Evening'

Notably, the gigantic dolphin is an endangered freshwater or river dolphin. It is generally found in the region of the Indian subcontinent. There are two species of gigantic dolphin - Ganges river dolphin (and the Indus river dolphin. It is protected under the Indian Wildlife Act. The Ministry of Environment and Forest declared the Gangetic dolphin the national aquatic animal of India.