Shocking: Cases of coronavirus on rise, Delhiites still preferring social outings

There seems least impact of the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on people, with people not giving up theor social outings with friends and families even at a time when the government is urging them to stay indoors. Thousands of people thronged the India Gate on sunday evening which essentially led to overcrowding and flouting of social distancing norms. The civil defence volunteers had a tough time persuading people to wear masks and ensure social distancing. Watch this ground report from India Gate by Times Now’s Prashant Kumar.