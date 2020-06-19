UP Shocker: Man Out on Bail Shoots His Mother Dead to Help His 'Guru' Get Out of Jail

Meerut, June 19: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man out of bail in a murder case allegedly shot dead his mother. According to a Times of India report, he did this so that he could help his guru Brijesh Sharma, a co-accused in the murder case- to get him out of Muzaffarnagar district jail.

Police informed that while the man was released on bail six months ago in the 2018 murder case, his guru was still lodged in the jail. He, therefore, killed his murder, so that he could frame his guru's rival so that a compromise can be reached at in the murder case. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

The youth initially tried to mislead the police by saying that three goons came and they killed his mother. However, on interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime of killing his mother.

Last month in a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man shot his son dead in the Rohini area of the national capital. The accused Ompal, a property dealer shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother. The offender had also killed his mother in 1987, around 33 years back when she had asked him to stop drinking. He convicted in connection with his mother's murder and was released after serving the sentence.