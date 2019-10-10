'We are shocked by this misrepresentation': Anand Sharma on UK Congress supporting intervention in Kashmir

Congress Leader Anand Sharma on October 10 reacted on Congress's United Kingdom representatives meeting with UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. He said, "We are shocked by this misrepresentation. Any issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir is purely India's internal affairs," Recently Corbyn took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long."