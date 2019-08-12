Shobhaa De slams former Pak envoy for saying he 'influenced' her writing on Kashmir

After former Pakistan high commissioner to India Abdul Basit alleged that he managed to "influence" the writings of Indian columnist Shobhaa De, the latter said she feels "deeply insulted" on Basit's remark. De added that what Basit was trying to do was dangerous and malicious to anybody who believes in truth. De further said she is a patriotic Indian, who has built her career on credibility and positive journalism for over 40 years.