Shoaib Akhtar: Never thought India could defeat Pakistan till Sourav Ganguly became skipper

Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the new President of the apex cricketing body in India has garnered a lot of appreciation in India as well as beyond the border. Former Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday applauded the decision of appointing Sourav Ganguly as chief of BCCI. Akhtar praised Ganguly and said that before his captaincy India was not among the team who could defeat Pakistan regularly.