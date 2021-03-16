Shivraj Singh Alludes to Fake Clip to Attack Cong-AIUDF in Assam

Launching a scathing attack on the Indian National Congress (INC) for joining hands with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to have made an apparent reference to a heavily doctored video clip of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to claim that he talks about making India an “Islamic nation”.

While addressing an election rally at Naharkatia in Assam on Monday, 15 March, Chouhan said, “Congress has forged an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal who made Assam the home of infiltrators. He talks about creating an Islamic nation.”

The 36-second edited viral clip of Ajmal was widely shared by social media users, including actor Paresh Rawal and Karnataka MP and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

Asianetnews Hindi and media personalities like ABP News journalist Astha Kaushik, columnist Ratan Sharda and Deepak Chourasia also shared the manipulated video on their Twitter handles.

Several fact-checking websites including The Quint’s WebQoof had found that parts of a video of the AIUDF chief’s address in Assam’s Barpeta, back in 2019, had been cut and edited to make it appear as though he had promised an “Islamic nation” if the Grand Alliance were voted to power.

‘On Path of Jinnah’: Chouhan on Rahul Gandhi

While alleging that Ajmal is a supporter of infiltrators, and hasn’t left any stone unturned to destroy Assam, Chouhan said, “They don’t need Ghulam Nabi Azad, or Anand Sharma. They want only Badruddin Ajmal.”

“An alliance with AIDUF! Isn’t the Congress ashamed?” he asked.

“Congress isn’t following the path of Gandhiji. Rahul Gandhi is following the path of Jinnah, which the country and Assam won’t accept,” Chouhan asserted, while referring to the party’s alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala.

The BJP leader went on to allege that the Congress had joined hands with those who talk about dividing the nation, calling the alliance as one between ‘nagraaj’ and ‘snaapraj’ (king of snakes).

In a similar vein, while addressing a rally in Dibrugarh, Chouhan questioned if the public could trust Ajmal. “He has a perfume business, but is spreading poison of hatred in the society. He openly spoke about Muslim Rashtra,” Chouhan reiterates.

Congress and AIUDF are constituents of an eight-party grand alliance of the Opposition formed in Assam against the BJP for the Assembly elections, which will be held in three phases on 27 March, 1 and 6 April.

