Shivraj Chouhan hails Indian Army on closing ceremony of Shaurya Smarak's first anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the closing ceremony of Shaurya Smarak's first anniversary. Chouhan offered flowers at the Shaurya Stambh and beheld the exhibition of arms. While addressing the gathering, the CM acknowledged the soldiers for their tremendous and unconditional efforts toward ensuring safety and security of the nation. The CM also mentioned that India will not allow other nations to threaten it and will retaliate strongly.