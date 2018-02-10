Shiva finishes 36th at Winter Olympics

Pyeongchang (South Korea), Feb 10 (IANS) India's Shiva Keshavan finished at the 36th position in the men's luge competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics here on Saturday.

Shiva registered 50.578 seconds in the Men's Singles Run 1 which saw a total of 40 competitors in action.

He was 2.926 seconds behind David Gleirscher of Austria who took the top spot with 47.652 seconds.

Germany took the next two spots with Felix Loch and Johannes Ludwig finishing second and third respectively.

While Loch registered a time of 47.674 seconds, Ludwig came in at 47.764 seconds.

Roman Repilov of Russia, who is competing as an independent athlete under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) flag, was fourth with 47.776 seconds.

--IANS

tri/vm