Shiv Sena says fight for power has made politics in Karnataka dirty

Amidst the political turmoil in Karnataka following the Assembly election results, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday commented that the horse-trading and bribing allegations were maligning the state's political atmosphere and consequently, India's image in the world. "BJP has 104 seats, Congress and JDS together may have majority to form the government, but this fight for power has made politics in Karnataka dirty. Now it is up to the Governor what has to be done," said "The way power is being misused to put pressure on MLAs, use of Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies and allegations of Rs 100 crore, all this has become a face of our democracy globally," added Raut.