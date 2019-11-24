Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has right to go to SC: Ramdas Athawale

Supreme Court will today hear Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress plea against government formation in Maharashtra. Speaking on this, ? President of Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale said that Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has right to go to Supreme Court and we also have right to form the government in Maharashtra. "Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has complete right to go to the Supreme Court, but we have also right to form the government because BJP had 120 MLA. We have to boost the pride of Maharashtra therefore we decided to form government," said Ramdas Athawale.