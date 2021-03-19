



19 Mar 2021: Shiv Sena defends former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh

The Shiv Sena party on Friday appeared to defend Param Bir Singh, who was recently removed as the Mumbai Police chief.

Singh was removed amid a sensational investigation into the explosives-laden vehicle parked near billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's home which has proven to be an embarrassment for the state government.

The Shiv Sena leads the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government in Maharashtra.

Details: 'Singh's transfer doesn't mean he's guilty'

An editorial published in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said that Singh's transfer does not mean he is guilty.

"The government has to do the rejig in police under certain specific circumstances," the editorial read, according to ANI.

It said a lobby in Delhi had grudges against Singh after the TRP scam was unearthed. It also highlighted his efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

NIA: '20 gelatin sticks big challenge for NIA'

The Ambani bomb threat case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

The Sena inquired about the terror angle in the case.

"What probe did the NIA do in the Uri attack, the Pathankot attack, and the Pulwama attack? How many criminals have been arrested?" it said, "But 20 gelatin sticks in Mumbai seems to prove to be a big challenge for NIA."

Transfer: Singh was transferred to low-key post on Wedneday

Singh was transferred amid alleged links to Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, arrested by the NIA in connection with the Ambani bomb threat case.

The NIA reportedly said that Vaze planned the Ambani security threat to regain his lost glory.

On Wednesday, Singh was transferred to a low-key post in the Home Guard. Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale replaced him as Mumbai Police chief.

Background: SUV carrying 20 gelatin sticks was parked near Antilia

On February 25, the police found an abandoned Mahindra Scorpio parked near Ambani's 27-story home, Antilia, with 20 gelatin sticks.

An attached letter threatening the Ambanis was recovered.

Mansukh Hiren, who had reported the vehicle missing on February 18, was found dead earlier this month.

Vaze—who was initially probing the case—later emerged as the main accused. He was formerly a Shiv Sena member.