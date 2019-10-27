Shiv Sena should accept Dy CM post for Aditya Thackeray for 5 years: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Revolutionary Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale On October 27 said the Shiv Sena should accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister for Aditya Thackeray for five years. "I don't think the BJP will agree for rotational Chief Minister, but the position of Deputy Chief Minister can be given to Shiv Sena for 5 years. I think Shiv Sena should accept the Deputy Chief Minister's position for Aditya Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis should be Chief Minister," said Athawale.