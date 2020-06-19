A Shiv Sainik Will Be Prime Minister One Day, Says Uddhav Thackeray at Sena's 54th Foundation Day

On its 54th foundation day, the Shiv Sena on Friday eyed a national role. Speaking of expansion, Yuva Sena President and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the party should now have a presence in each district of every state. While party president and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that a Shiv Sainik will be the country's Prime Minister one day, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party looked at Uddhav Thackeray as the next PM.

Thackeray communicated with his cadres based in India and abroad through a Zoom conference call on Friday afternoon. Before that, he unveiled the saffron flag at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar area. Along with a handful Sena leaders including Raut, Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

While addressing the virtual gathering, Thackeray did not name the BJP even once but spoke elaborately on why he had entered into this with the Congress and NCP.

"Our Sainiks are those who don't tolerate injustice against anyone. They have no self-interest in their minds. They only work for the benefit of people. If that is what defines the Sena, will we keep quiet if there is injustice against our party? Trusting a friend is our tradition, not our weakness. Trust is more important than life, is how we live. For us, a promise is more important than our lives. That is why I have taken up this responsibility. Nobody should think that we are weak," he told his cadres, hinting that doors of going back to the BJP were closed.

"We haven't changed our ideology. Our ideology remains the same. I hate being lied to. That is what I have been taught by my parents. Never lie, and never tolerate a lie. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Thackeray attributed the position of CM to the party and the favourable court decision for Ramjanmabhoomi to the soil of Shivneri. "In November 2018, I went to Shivneri. In November 2019, we got the CM position. Ramjanma issue was resolved. This is the strength of the soil of Shivneri," he said.