Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR Conferred 'Institution of Eminence' Status by Government of India

Becomes Youngest Declared ‘Institution of Eminence’ Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for granting of the prestigious status of ‘Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University’ (IoE). With this MoU, it has become the youngest recognized IoE and part of the hallowed league of top 20 public and private institutions mandated to elevate Indian higher education on the global stage with complete academic and administrative autonomy.

Shiv Nadar University’s Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Shikhar Malhotra, and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Ms. Kirti, Deputy Director (Science), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

“This is a historic achievement in the journey of what we now proudly call ‘Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence’. It’s a heartening testament of our commitment to redefining higher education in India and to helping transform the future of human capital emerging from our country. We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for recognizing Shiv Nadar University as a role model for private higher education as India addresses the needs for enhancing access to modern, high-quality education and cutting-edge research,” said Mr. Shikhar Malhotra, Pro-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

He added: “This achievement has been possible through the countless, relentless efforts and support from all members of our community including students, faculty, staff, parents of our students, alumni, partners, and so many well-wishers – all of whom we thank wholeheartedly.” Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has been granted the ‘IoE’ status upon duly clearing a wide-ranging assessment by the Government-appointed Empowered Expert Committee (EEC). The assessment included several legislative and procedural requirements under the UGC regulations and guidelines. It took into account all aspects of the University’s functioning including but not limited to curriculum, research, faculty, campus infrastructure, student selection parameters and the Institution’s long-term vision, culminating in the MoU signed.

Story continues

Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, said: “This achievement is direct result of our pioneering multidisciplinary approach to education in India and an unwavering focus on driving research that can help solve issues of global importance. At a time when India aims to transform into a ‘global knowledge superpower’, Shiv Nadar University, as an ‘IoE’, will continue to empower individuals with the skills, knowledge, art and scientific thought required to meet the world’s most pressing societal and industrial needs. This recognition is also a shot in the arm for the vision of our Founder, Shiv Nadar, whose life’s work is based on the philosophy of ‘creative philanthropy’ - to build institutions that outlast individuals and create transformational impact on future generations.” “To be the youngest IoE is a matter of great pride, and to get this recognition in the 10th year of the Institution’s existence makes it even more special,” she added.

Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) was recommended as an ‘IoE’ by the EEC in August 2019 after the ‘Institutions of Eminence’ scheme was rolled out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017. The 20 ‘IoEs’ were selected from a total of 114 applications received from public and private universities. Shiv Nadar University is also among the select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) Shiv Nadar University (www.snu.edu.in) is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.

Shiv Nadar University has been selected as one of the ten private ‘Institutions of Eminence’ by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list, and its score has been rising steadily. In NIRF-2020, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$ 10 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 26 years the Foundation, has directly touched the lives of over 30,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested ~$1bn in its six landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently over 12,600 students and over 2,000 faculty are part of the Foundation along with around 19,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working across major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy for long-term, high impact, socio-economic transformation.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Shikhar Malhotra Pro-Chancellor and Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh Vice-Chancellor Shiv Nadar University signing MoU for Institute of Eminence PWR PWR