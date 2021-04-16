Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce & Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Shiv Nadar Foundation, today announced admissions open for four undergraduate programs in its first academic session of 2021-22. The University is the first private University to be legislated in Tamil Nadu after 90 years (since Annamalai University Act in 1928), upon the passing of the Shiv Nadar University Act 2018. Deeply committed towards providing quality education, the University is offering progressive undergraduate programs designed to prepare students for new-age careers and become future ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.

In its first year, the University is offering four specialized undergraduate programs in disciplines of Engineering and Commerce. These contemporary programs are industry-oriented, nurturing knowledge and skill sets that will enable students to enter and excel in an evolving professional or educational landscape, both in India and internationally. As the University builds for the future, it is bringing on-board world-class faculty from international institutions of repute to join its journey of building a leading global academic powerhouse in India.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai is equipped with: School of Engineering – will offer programs that will inculcate in students a strong theoretical foundation, systematic professional knowledge as well as powerful practical skills. For students keen to expand their learning beyond specified curriculum, the programs will include opportunities for micro specialization in areas including Applied Robotics, Medical Technology, and Internet of Things / Artificial Intelligence & Data Science.

• Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science - a four-year program that will inculcate strong Mathematical foundations in basic as well as advanced Probability and Statistics along with rigorous practical skills in multiple programming language environments. The program will offer several specialized elective courses that facilitate learning through mini projects. It will also include a semester-long project where students can apply their knowledge and skills to work on a real-life data analytics project.

• Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science & Engineering (IoT) – this program will equip students with strong theoretical foundation, systematic professional knowledge, and powerful practical skills in a range of fields of computer science. Students will also have the opportunity to enhance their skill through several specialized elective courses and mini projects.

School of Commerce and Management – will offer curated programs modelled on those offered by best global universities.

• Bachelor of Commerce (Professional Accounting) – a three-year program providing specialized skill sets along with professional competency in areas of accounting and finance. The program is designed to prepare students for professional accounting destinations such as CA, CWA, CMA and work in industry as professional accountants or practice as accountants. The program is benchmarked to the CA syllabus (both intermediate and final examinations) of ICAI while fulfilling the requirements of UGC.

• Bachelor of Commerce – a three-year program offering a broad- based academic background in analytical and financial domains. The program will provide a solid grounding in accounting, quantitative methods, management, finance and business analytics & data mining. It will also offer students three tracks of micro specialization – Strategic Management, Financial Economics, and AI & DS, giving them the opportunity to earn additional credits and acquire a degree of B.Com (Hons).

Admission Procedure and eligibility criteria at Shiv Nadar University Chennai Keeping in view the safety of students given the extraordinary situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the admissions process will be undertaken virtually. Interested students are invited to register themselves on the University’s website, from April 1, 2021 onwards. Admissions will be based on an aptitude test and interview conducted by the University, along with marks obtained by students in Grade XII.

Admissions to the University are open to students who are Indian residents, Non-Resident Indians, Persons of International Origin as well as Foreign Nationals.

Prof. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai shared, “We are excited to begin what promises to be a fulfilling journey of creating an enduring world-class university, preparing students for careers of tomorrow. As sectors such as FinTech, investment banking, AI, IoT and cybersecurity take center stage, there is a rising demand for talent that is nurtured through a differentiated teaching-learning approach and is trained in these specialized fields. This is where Shiv Nadar University Chennai steps in, offering the right blend of academic rigor and industrial exposure. Our programs are curated to develop leaders who will have strong foundational learning along with niche skills required to build long-lasting and successful careers. We are also attracting stellar faculty from leading global institutions to help our students learn from the best.” Being a part of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic initiative by Mr Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL, the University will offer equal opportunities to meritorious students, irrespective of their economic background. Deserving students will be provided scholarships under various categories to help them embark on a fulfilling learning journey.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai is housed in a sprawling, vibrant campus at Kalavakkam. The University is home to world-class facilities, including academic and research blocks, library, state-of-the-art cricket stadium, sports center, hostel facilitates for students and 24/7 internet access for all.

About Shiv Nadar University Chennai Shiv Nadar University Chennai (https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/) is a quality-focused University offering wide-range of specialized academic programs at the undergraduate level to start with. The University has been set up by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$ 10 billion leading global technology enterprise. Shiv Nadar University Chennai endeavors to become a pioneering institution of higher education, setting new global academic benchmarks and revolutionizing the education landscape in the country.

The University campus features state-of-the-art infrastructure for learning, including seminar halls, auditoria, libraries, gymnasium, sports complex and hostels for men and women. The campus is entirely wi-fi enabled with 24/7 internet access.

The University offers a holistic educational environment that is continually evolving to bridge the gap between the classroom and professional demands by a group of world-class faculty who are progressive academicians, leading thinkers, eminent professionals and innovative educators from ranked global universities. The University has commenced its journey towards becoming a globally acclaimed centre for learning and innovation in fields of engineering and commerce and will continue to add diverse disciplines to its repertoire.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$ 10 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 27 years the Foundation, has directly touched the lives of over 30,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested ~$1bn in its six landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently over 12,600 students and over 2,000 faculty members are part of the Foundation along with around 19,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working across major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy for long-term, high impact, socio-economic transformation.

