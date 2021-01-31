Shirmoni Akali Dal supports Rakesh Tikait: Sukhbir Badal

Ghazipur Border, Jan 31 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal met Bhartiya Kisan Union leader and national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Badal met him at Ghazipur Border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) on January 31. Speaking to media, Sukhbir Badal said, “I came here to congratulate him (Rakesh Tikait) on behalf of the farmers of India. He is fighting battle of farmers and all are thankful to him the way he is fighting for all them.” “My father Parkash Singh Badal and his (Tikait) father Mahendra Singh Tikait have collectively fought for farmers. We also came here to support him. Our party SAD and all the farmers are with him,” Badal added.