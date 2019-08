Shireen Mazari writes to UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has written a letter to UNICEF to remove Indian actor Priyanka Chopra as its goodwill ambassador for peace. Priyanka Chopra was criticised far and wide for reacting poorly to being called out for her pro-war tweet by an indignant Pakistani fan. A lady had called Chopra a "hypocrite" during a Beauty Con panel talk in Los Angeles, for tweeting in favour of a war between Pakistan and India during escalating tensions earlier this year.