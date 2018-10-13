Shimla hosts 3-day International Film Festival

A three-day International Film Festival is being held in the summer capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, from October 12-14. Over 80 documentaries, short fictions and animation films are being screened in the famous Gaiety Theater. Scores of new filmmakers are participating in this film festival. Films from over 29 countries are being screened including Turkey, Netherlands, Brazil, Poland, Iran, Australia, USA, Iran, Israel, Singapore, Japan, India and France. The Himalayan Velocity organisation and the language, art and culture department of the state government of Himachal Pradesh jointly organised the film festival here. The organisers said the objective of the festival is to bring quality films from different parts of the globe to a single platform to curious, new filmmakers in the region. Short films, documentaries and animation and other films on social, environmental issues and also on terrorism are being screened here.