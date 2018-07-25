Shilpa Shetty Kundra to walk for Amit Aggarwal at ICW

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to walk for designer Amit Aggarwal at India Couture Week on Friday.

"I am elated to have Shilpa Shetty walk for us this season. She is the perfect muse for this collection and she truly embodies the spirit of the brand," said the designer in a statement.

The designer is making his debut at the India Couture Week that is starting here on Wednesday.

Talking about his collection, he says his "Crystalis" is inspired by its namesake.

"We have explored a range of hand done three-dimensional embroideries in various crystalline and bio mimicked forms and motifs. Our silhouettes are an amalgamation of different aspects of traditional Indian and western couture shapes infused with structure and form to enhance the female body.

"A special highlight is our collaboration with Tanira Sethi on a range of one-of-a-kind cashmere lace textiles woven in France, which makes this collection unique from our previous lines. We have also collaborated with Outhouse in designing jewellery inspired by various complex crystalline structures and intricate organic forms such as that of the metallic chrysalis cocoon.

"All the jewellery pieces have been crafted using materials and metallic colours that blend effortlessly with our collection's colour palette," he said.

