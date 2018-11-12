Shilpa Shetty completes 25 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday walked down the memory lane as she completed 25 years in Bollywood. She wondered how quickly time has passed.

Shilpa made her film debut in 1993 with director duo Abbas-Mustan's thriller "Baazigar", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

"November 12. On this day I made my debut with 'Baazigar'. I don't know how time has flown as we celebrate 25 years of 'Baazigar' and 25 years of my career. Heartfelt gratitude from the bottom of my heart," Shilpa tweeted.

After "Baazigar", the 43-year-old featured in many films like "Dhadkan", "Dus" and "Life in a... Metro". She later made India proud by winning the British reality television show "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2007.

Shilpa is currently associated with digital series "Hear Me. Love Me", and is a successful entrepreneur.

On the personal front, Shilpa got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009, and has a son named Viaan.

-*-

Priety remembers Yash Chopra on 14th anniversary of 'Veer-Zaara'

As late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's "Veer-Zaara" clocked 14 years on Monday, actress Priety Zinta remembered the director for giving her an "unforgettable" film.

"Remembering Yash Uncle today as it is 14 years of 'Veer-Zaara'. I feel so fortunate to be part of this timeless, decent and full of heart film. Thank you Shah Rukh, Rani and the entire team for this unforgettable experience," Priety wrote on social media while sharing a short video clip showing some scenes from the film.

Released in 2004, "Veer-Zaara" -- a story of love, separation, courage and sacrifice between an Indian Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani girl Zaara (Preity), became one of the blockbuster hits. Rani Mukerji played a lawyer.

The film also marked Yash Chopra's return as a director after seven years of "Dil To Pagal Hai".

-*-

Rhea Chakraborty holidays in Maldives

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen on-screen in the film "Jalebi", has gone for a holiday in the Maldives.

"I haven't taken a break since quite a few months now, so this was long-awaited. I'm so happy to fly to Maldives with my friends," Rhea said in a statement.

She left for the holiday with her friends on Sunday and will be back in a week.

-*-

Sumit Mishra wants to direct Shruti Ulfat

Director Sumit Mishra of short film "Khidki" fame, wants to direct his actress friend Shruti Ulfat. He feels she has an ability to transform herself in different roles.

"Shruti has been in the industry since decade. She has played many powerful roles and entertained the audience. Not every actor is perfect for every role, but she can carry herself and can perfectly adjust to any role given to her -- be it a positive, negative or comic role. I'm waiting to direct her," Mishra said in a statement.

Apart from "Khidki", Mishra has a short film "Amrita and I" to his credit.

--IANS

sug-sim/rb/sed