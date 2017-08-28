Shillong Lajong sign six foreign footballers

Shillong, Aug 28 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC on Monday announced the signing of six foreign players ahead of the I-League football 2017-18 season.

For the new I-league season, the number of foreign players allowed to be fielded by each team in the starting 11 has been increased to five and teams can register up to six foreigners.

After acquiring the signatures of these foreign players, Lajong has completed their International signing formalities for the upcoming season.

The first foreign signing is centre forward Abdoulaye Koffi from Ivory Coast.

He has had impressive stints at Grand Hotel FC in the 2008-11 season (Egypt II Division) and most recently was with Al-Khaleej in the 2016-17 season (Saudi Professional League).

The 25-year-old was the top scorer of the Egyptian second division for Grand Hotel FC, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances during the 2010-11 season. He was the second-highest scorer in the Oman Professional League for Al-Suwaiq in the 2015-16 season, striking 23 goals from 32 appearances.

Laurence Doe from Liberia is Lajong's second foreign recruit. The 30-year old centre back is a former Equatorial Guinea international having played 21 games in total and scored two goals.

He has played for clubs like Platinas in the 2012-13 season (Greece Super League), Apollon Smyrnis in 2013 (Football League Greece), Enppi in 2014-15 season (Egyptian Premier League), Deportivo Mengomo in 2015 (Equatorial Guinea) and Quintar del Rey in 2016-17 (Tercera Division).

The third foreign player to join the Shillong Lajong ranks is Daniel Odafin from Nigeria. The 28-year old defensive midfielder was involved with clubs like Al-Hala in 2007-08 season (Bahraini Premier League) and was most recently playing with Al-Nabi Sheat in the 2016-17 season (Lebanese Premier League).

The Reds have also secured the signature of Saihou C.H. Jagne, who is a dual citizen of Sweden and Gambia. The 30-year old striker last played for Fateh Hyderabad and scored four goals in the last five games that Fateh played in I-League second division.

He has had stints in Väsby United in 2007, AIK in 2008-10 season and also won the Swedish League in 2009 with AIK including the Swedish Cup and Swedish Super Cup.

The fifth foreign signing is midfielder from Yemen, Aiman Salah Al-Hagri, a versatile and skilful player who can play up top or attack from the wings. The 24-year-old moved from Yemen in 2011 to Bahrain, and then plied his trade in Oman and Saudi Arabia between 2013 and 2016.

He is also a very important member of the Yemen National Football Team having made 19 appearances for his country so far.

The last foreigner joining Lajong's youthful squad is central defender Oh Juho from the Republic of Korea.

The 25-year old has played in Korean leagues since 2008 and has also played for National Police Commissary FC, a top level of Cambodian League in 2016. At 6 feet 2 inches tall, Oh Juho has also represented the U-18 and U-23 national teams.

