Shillong Chamber Choir soloist to judge Asia Pacific Choir Games

Shillong, Oct 9 (IANS) Ibarisha Lyngdoh, the lead soloist of the world-renowned Shillong Chamber Choir that once performed for US President Barack Obama, will be one of judges at the 4th Asia Pacific Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations Colombo 2017.

"It's an honour and most of all a special moment in my career as a musician. Adjudicating is definitely a rare and yet difficult position for me to be in," a press communique quoting Lyngdoh as saying.

"I am more than certain that I will come back home enriched with new knowledge through this experience," she added.

The 24-year-old soloist was invited by the INTERKULTUR Organisation, the world's leading organizer of international choir competitions and festivals after the organisation regarded her as a successful and accomplished soloist of the Shillong Chamber Choir.

Lyngdoh, the only Indian representative, will work together with other jury members from Britain, Norway, the US, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Myanmar and Philippines.

Eight choir groups who will be participating from India include KC Lights (Meghalaya), the Nagaland Chamber Choir, the Ao Naga Choir (both Nagaland), the Mizo Cardinal Choir (Mizoram), the Salvation Singers (Mumbai), Beat Choir , the Madras Musical Association Choir and the Sargam Choir (all Chennai).

In the 4th Asia Pacific Choir Games 2017 being prepared for Colombo, INTERKULTUR is eager to explore a new cultural area and tradition, since this is the very first time that its event is going to be held in South Asia. In addition, participants will have the chance to attend workshops and seminars.

--IANS

rrk/vd