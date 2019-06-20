Shillong-based physics teacher receives prestigious fellowship in Geneva

Bringing laurels to the country, a Shillong-based physics teacher is all geared up to participate and show his talent at a training programme at Geneva this July. Meet Rahul S Chatterjee who has been awarded the prestigious 'International High School Teacher Programme' fellowship that involves a two-week training programme at CERN (European Centre for Nuclear Research) in Switzerland's Geneva.It may be mentioned that Chatterjee is the only teacher from India selected for the prestigious fellowship in Geneva.