Shikhar Dhawan on Wife’s Surgery: It Was a Tough Time for me & my Family

Dhawan on joining back team India said that he was happy and was looking forward to the upcoming matches.

New Delhi: Team India opener was back in the fold after missing the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. However, in a rain-curtailed match Dhawan was not required to do a big task but the left-hander looked in good touch during his unbeaten 15-run innings.

Dhawan had opted out of the ODI series against Australia to be with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, who was undergoing a surgery. The opener on his comeback said that it was a tough time for his family.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Ranchi: Hosts Win by 9 Wickets (D/L method) More

“It was a tough time for me and my family. I am thankful to God that we came out of it,” Dhawan told official broadcaster after the match.

“Thankfully the doctors diagnosed the disease on time,” he added.

Dhawan on joining back team India said that he was happy and was looking forward to the upcoming matches.

“Feeling pretty happy that we won the game. It was a short game but still a lot of pressure. Good to be back with the boys. It is a good start for me and gives me confidence. Looking forward to the coming games,” the opener said.

Dhawan towards the end of Sri Lanka tour had to fly back home to be with his ailing mother. He missed the fifth ODI and three T20Is against Sri Lanka. Subsequently, he was named in India’s squad for Australia ODIs but had to withdraw again following his wife’s surgery.

In the first T20I against Australia Dhawan smashed three boundaries during his stay. India were handed a revised target of 48 runs in six overs after rain played spoilsport in Ranchi. The home side eventually won the match nine wickets.

The second and third T20I now takes places on October 10 and 13 respectively.