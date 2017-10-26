Shikhar Dhawan Rates Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Best Death Bowler in the World

The Indian opener also praised Bhuvi’s ability to bowl yorkers at will and said he been consistent in IPL as well.

New Delhi: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dished out an impressive performance against New Zealand in the second One-Day International (ODI) in Pune. The pacer picked 3/45 on a pitch which almost had no assistance for fast bowlers. Bhuvneshwar mixed it up nicely to put Kiwis on the back foot and the visitors were eventually restricted to 230/9 in 50 overs.

Bhuvi started on a high as he removed Kiwi opener, Martin Guptill, early. He then dismissed Colin Munro before picking the wicket of Henry Nicholls at a crucial stage.

Dhawan, who scored 68, was all praises for Bhuvneshwar’s man of the match effort. During the post-match press conference, Dhawan rated Bhuvneshwar as the best death bowler in the world.

“Bhuvneshwar has raised his level and his control is very good. Not just at the start, even when he is bowling slower deliveries or knuckle balls, he makes sure that he is pitching the ball in the right areas. When it comes to the death overs, he is the best bowler in the world,” Dhawan told reporters after the match.

The Indian opener also praised Bhuvi’s ability to bowl yorkers at will and said he been consistent in IPL as well.

“I have seen him in IPL and in Indian team as well. He has been doing it consistently well,” he added.

Trailing 0-1, India won the second ODI by six wickets to draw level in the three-match series. The third and final ODI will now be played in Kanpur on Sunday (October 29).