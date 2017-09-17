Shikhar Dhawan Glad to be With Wife Ahead of Her Surgery

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan has tweeted an emotional post ahead of his wife’s surgery. The opener after being named in the squad for first three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) was subsequently released after he made the request.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan posted a picture with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee. The caption read: “Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. Hope the surgery is going to go well in the coming few days.”

Glad to be here with my wife. Will be her strength at this moment of time. hope surgery is going to go well in the coming few days. pic.twitter.com/nfAtAQlMAg — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 16, 2017





On Thursday, the BCCI released the opener and decided not to name any replacement.

“Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team,” BCCI said in a statement.

During India’s tour of Sri Lanka Dhawan left midway as well to be with his mother who was unwell at that time.

Dhawan has been in good form of late and his absence could be a worrying factor for India.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. India takes on Australia in the five-match ODI series with the first game taking place at Chennai today (September 17).