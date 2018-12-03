Shibani isn't bothered about living life in public eye

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Shibani Dandekar is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Farhan Akhtar, but the actress-singer doesnt fret about it.

Asked how does the public scrutiny impact her personal life, Shibani told IANS: "I think it depends upon the individual and how you take it. There are some people that get really affected by it, there are some people that don't really care much.

"I think, when you are working in a public space, there needs to be a certain level of understanding that you need to have -- that your life is out there for the world to see. So, you have got to deal with it, to the best of your abilities. It's not always going to be easy," she added.

Apart from music, Shibani has also made a place for herself as an actor after doing projects like "Naam Shabana", "Noor" and "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero".

How do you plan to take your career in Bollywood further?

"Not really, in terms of Bollywood, not much. But there is a lot happening on TV."

On the professional front, Shibani also associated with Tourism Australia.

"I collaborated with Tourism Australia and ESPN Cric Info for the India vs Australia cricket series in Australia. With this association, I got an opportunity to travel and explore five cities in Australia - Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

"During my visit to each of these cities, I was accompanied by one Australian cricketer who took me around the city. I was brought up in Australia during my teenage years, but this trip helped me discover all the undiscovered locations in Australia."

She says she is not a "big fan of doing touristy things".

"But I may be up for it, occasionally. I would rather cast my vote for relaxing, mixed in with a little bit of adventure."

